GTIS, Collett to Develop Two Greenville Industrial Facilities Totaling $140M
GREENVILLE, S.C. — New York City-based GTIS Partners and Charlotte-based Collett Industrial have formed a joint venture to develop two industrial projects in Greenville for a total investment value of $140 million. Situated within an opportunity zone on the eastern edge of the South Carolina Technology & Aviation Center, the two developments will be adjacent to one another and span 1.2 million square feet upon completion. The co-developers have executed leases or letters of intents with tenants totaling approximately 520,000 square feet for long-term occupancy at one of the projects, which is known as Willimon Business Park. The other property was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.