GTIS, Collett to Develop Two Greenville Industrial Facilities Totaling $140M

GREENVILLE, S.C. — New York City-based GTIS Partners and Charlotte-based Collett Industrial have formed a joint venture to develop two industrial projects in Greenville for a total investment value of $140 million. Situated within an opportunity zone on the eastern edge of the South Carolina Technology & Aviation Center, the two developments will be adjacent to one another and span 1.2 million square feet upon completion. The co-developers have executed leases or letters of intents with tenants totaling approximately 520,000 square feet for long-term occupancy at one of the projects, which is known as Willimon Business Park. The other property was not disclosed.