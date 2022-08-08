REBusinessOnline

GTIS, Collett to Develop Two Greenville Industrial Facilities Totaling $140M

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

GREENVILLE, S.C. — New York City-based GTIS Partners and Charlotte-based Collett Industrial have formed a joint venture to develop two industrial projects in Greenville for a total investment value of $140 million. Situated within an opportunity zone on the eastern edge of the South Carolina Technology & Aviation Center, the two developments will be adjacent to one another and span 1.2 million square feet upon completion. The co-developers have executed leases or letters of intents with tenants totaling approximately 520,000 square feet for long-term occupancy at one of the projects, which is known as Willimon Business Park. The other property was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  