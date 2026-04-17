GTIS Partners Acquires 116 Acres in Tampa to Develop 4Ward Logistics Center

TAMPA, FLA. — New York City-based GTIS Partners has acquired approximately 116 acres in Tampa to develop 4Ward Logistics Center, an industrial development that will span 382,500 square feet across two rear-load distribution buildings. Situated near I-4 in the East Tampa submarket, the site benefits from two nearby interchange access points, providing immediate access to local and regional logistics corridors, as well as direct connectivity to Port Tampa Bay. 4Ward Logistics Center is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2027. JLL will handle leasing and marketing for the project.