Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Port-225-Commerce-Center
GTIS Partners' newest industrial project in the port submarket of southeast Houston has been branded Port 225 Commerce Center.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

GTIS Partners Begins Construction on 484,000 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — New York-based global investment firm GTIS Partners has begun construction on Port 225 Commerce Center, a 484,000-square-foot industrial project located near Port Houston in southeast Houston. The development will consist of a 355,071-square-foot, cross-dock building and a 128,999-square-foot, rear-load building on a 26-acre site. Building features will include 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, and combined parking for 382 cars and 93 trailers. Construction is scheduled for a fall completion. Other project partners include Angler Construction, Powers Brown Architecture, Langan Engineering and Transwestern as the leasing agent.

You may also like

Midway Breaks Ground on 320,000 SF Office Project...

Reynolds, Newport Buy Two Multifamily Properties in Texarkana...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Apartment Complex in...

ESI Arranges the Sale of a 119-Bed Seniors...

Hartz Mountain Industries Begins Leasing 262-Unit Apartment Community...

Partnership Launches Leasing for 264-Unit Edera Apartments in...

Pearlmark Provides $33M Mezzanine Debt for Active Adult...

BWE Arranges $24.3M Construction Loan for Retail Development...

McCarthy Completes $20M Athletic Center at Saint Louis...