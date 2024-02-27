GTIS Partners Begins Construction on 484,000 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — New York-based global investment firm GTIS Partners has begun construction on Port 225 Commerce Center, a 484,000-square-foot industrial project located near Port Houston in southeast Houston. The development will consist of a 355,071-square-foot, cross-dock building and a 128,999-square-foot, rear-load building on a 26-acre site. Building features will include 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, and combined parking for 382 cars and 93 trailers. Construction is scheduled for a fall completion. Other project partners include Angler Construction, Powers Brown Architecture, Langan Engineering and Transwestern as the leasing agent.