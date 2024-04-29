Monday, April 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
121-Commerce-Center-Grapevine
Located at the intersection of State Highway 121 and Genesis Way in Grapevine, 121 Commerce Center will total 272,160 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

GTIS Partners Breaks Ground on 272,160 SF Industrial Project Near DFW Airport

by Taylor Williams

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — New York City-based development and investment firm GTIS Partners has broken ground on 121 Commerce Center, a 272,160-square-foot industrial project located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine. The site spans 17 acres, and the facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 135-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and build-to-suit office space. Construction is scheduled to be complete before the end of the year. Stream Realty Partners has been appointed as the leasing agent.

You may also like

Festival Trading Co. Signs 168,193 SF Industrial Lease...

Pagewood Acquires 102,100 SF Industrial Property in West...

Bradford Commercial Arranges Sale of 5,130 SF Office...

R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on The Alcove...

Hobbs Brook Breaks Ground on 320,000 SF Office,...

MassDevelopment Provides $11M Bond Financing for Student Housing...

Hana Roads Holdings Sells 35,469 SF Industrial Building...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $74.5M Acquisition Loan for...

Phoenix Closures Sells 113,124 SF Industrial Building in...