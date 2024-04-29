GTIS Partners Breaks Ground on 272,160 SF Industrial Project Near DFW Airport

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — New York City-based development and investment firm GTIS Partners has broken ground on 121 Commerce Center, a 272,160-square-foot industrial project located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine. The site spans 17 acres, and the facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 135-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and build-to-suit office space. Construction is scheduled to be complete before the end of the year. Stream Realty Partners has been appointed as the leasing agent.