GTIS Partners Completes 484,070 SF Industrial Project Near Port Houston

HOUSTON — New York-based global investment firm GTIS Partners has completed Port 225 Commerce Center, a 484,070-square-foot industrial project located near Port Houston. The 26-acre development consists of a 355,071-square-foot, cross-dock building and a 128,999-square-foot, rear-load facility. Building features include 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, and combined parking for 382 cars and 93 trailers. Project partners included Angler Construction, Powers Brown Architecture, Langan Engineering and Cushman & Wakefield as the leasing agent. Construction began in February 2024.