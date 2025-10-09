Thursday, October 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Port-225-Commerce-Center-Houston
Port 225 Commerce Center in Houston totals roughly 484,000 square feet across two buildings on a 26-acre site.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

GTIS Partners Completes 484,070 SF Industrial Project Near Port Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — New York-based global investment firm GTIS Partners has completed Port 225 Commerce Center, a 484,070-square-foot industrial project located near Port Houston. The 26-acre development consists of a 355,071-square-foot, cross-dock building and a 128,999-square-foot, rear-load facility. Building features include 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, and combined parking for 382 cars and 93 trailers. Project partners included Angler Construction, Powers Brown Architecture, Langan Engineering and Cushman & Wakefield as the leasing agent. Construction began in February 2024.

You may also like

McCombs Enterprises to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in...

JLL Secures $81.9M Refinancing for New Industrial Facility...

Blue Atlantic Partners Acquires 299-Unit Montecito Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges Permanent Financing for 258,000 SF Medical...

EY Signs Office Lease Renewal at One Victory...

Creation Breaks Ground on Two-Building Harbor Park Industrial...

Stos Partners Acquires 20,850 SF Infill Warehouse in...

Merchants Capital Secures $35.1M in Equity Financing for...

Kirk Gibson Foundation Opens 32,000 SF Center for...