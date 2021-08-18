GTIS Partners, Ryan Cos. to Develop 126,646 SF Last-Mile Industrial Project in Seattle

SEATTLE — GTIS Partners and Ryan Cos. have formed a joint venture to develop 65 S Horton St., a last-mile industrial/urban logistics property in Seattle. The project is expected to cost approximately $42.5 million.

Totaling 126,646 square feet, the four-story building will offer dual freight elevator access to floors two through four, and the ground floor will feature a loading dock, shipping/receiving space, 10 covered docks and 85 parking spots.

The site is located in one of the city’s qualified opportunity zones, adjacent to several Port of Seattle terminals and one mile south of downtown Seattle.