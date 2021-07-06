GTIS Partners Sells Single-Family Rental Portfolio for $300M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Southeast, Tennessee

ATLANTA AND NASHVILLE, TENN. — GTIS Partners has sold a single-family rental (SFR) portfolio spanning 1,081 homes located in Atlanta and Nashville to an undisclosed buyer for approximately $300 million.

GTIS first entered the SFR space in 2012. Since then, the New York-based firm has owned and/or managed over 4,700 SFR homes scattered across nine markets. Additionally, GTIS has seven build-to-rent projects under construction in Phoenix and South and Central Florida. The developments total 1,370 units and will cost about $340 million to bring on line.