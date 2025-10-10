Friday, October 10, 2025
GTIS Partners to Develop 442,000 SF Industrial Project Near DFW Airport

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — New York City-based development and investment firm GTIS Partners will develop Remington 30, a 442,000-square-foot industrial project that will be situated near DFW International Airport. Building features will include a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights, 82 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 3,000 square feet of speculative office space, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 196 cars and 112 trailers. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and to last about a year.

