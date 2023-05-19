Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
GTIS-Partners-Houston
GTIS-Partners-Houston
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

GTIS Partners to Develop 454,000 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — New York-based global investment firm GTIS Partners will develop a 454,000-square-foot industrial project in southeast Houston. The development will consist of a 355,071-square-foot, cross-dock building and a 128,999-square-foot, rear-load building on a 26-acre site. Building features will include 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, and combined parking for 382 cars and 93 trailers. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and to be complete in summer 2024. Other project partners include Powers Brown Architecture and Langan Engineering.

You may also like

Versal Negotiates Sale of 790-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in...

AP Construction to Renovate 236,000 SF Industrial Building...

Love’s Truck Solutions to Open 252,500 SF Distribution...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Development...

J&L Cos. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Apartment Community in...

Lightstone Group Completes 303-Room Moxy Hotel on Manhattan’s...

Westrum Development Opens 211-Unit Apartment Community in Lansdale,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.1M Sale of Industrial...

STRO Cos. Acquires 45,500 SF Industrial Property in...