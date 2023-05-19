GTIS Partners to Develop 454,000 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — New York-based global investment firm GTIS Partners will develop a 454,000-square-foot industrial project in southeast Houston. The development will consist of a 355,071-square-foot, cross-dock building and a 128,999-square-foot, rear-load building on a 26-acre site. Building features will include 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, and combined parking for 382 cars and 93 trailers. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and to be complete in summer 2024. Other project partners include Powers Brown Architecture and Langan Engineering.