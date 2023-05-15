GTIS Purchases Warehouses in Tennessee, North Carolina for $100M

MT. JULIET, TENN. AND STATESVILLE, N.C. — GTIS Partners has purchased two warehouses located in Tennessee and North Carolina for more than $100 million. Together, the properties comprise 943,030 square feet. The seller(s) was not disclosed. Located in the Nashville suburb of Mt. Juliet, the first warehouse, Midway 840, totals 643,410 square feet and was leased to a global third-party logistics company at the time of sale. The second warehouse is located at 607 Meacham Road in Statesville, which is roughly 40 miles north of Charlotte, and totals 309,620 square feet. Dura Supreme, a Minnesota-based cabinet manufacturer, occupies 607 Meacham Road. The site features an additional 105,000 square feet for potential development.