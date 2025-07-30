GTP Food Group to Open Three New Restaurants in Anna, Texas

ANNA, TEXAS — Hospitality owner-operator GTP Food Group will open three new restaurants in the North Texas city of Anna. The Gin will feature Southern cuisine, and Tenders Smokehouse will be a barbeque concept. The third restaurant will be Papa Gallo’s Mexican Grill & Margarita Bar. Combined, the restaurants represent a capital investment of about $10 million in the city’s downtown area, as well as the potential creation of about 100 new jobs. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026 and is expected to last about one year.