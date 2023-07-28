GTS Securities Signs 30,094 SF Office Lease Extension at 545 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Trading and technology firm GTS Securities has signed a two-year lease extension for its 30,094-square-foot office space at 545 Madison Avenue, a 17-story, 140,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The tenant’s footprint includes spaces on the 9th, 15th, 16th and 17th floors of the building, which is owned by Marx Realty. No third-party brokers were involved in the deal. Other tenants at 545 Madison Avenue include private equity firm Snow Phipps and Vialto Partners, a spinoff of PwC.