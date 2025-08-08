Guadalupe Centers Delivers 50-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI) has opened Villa View Apartments, an affordable housing community designed for teachers and local families in Kansas City. Situated on the southeast corner of GCI’s Villa Guadalupe school campus at 1616 Hardesty Ave., the four-story development features 50 units, 42 of which are designated as affordable housing for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. The remaining apartments are offered at market rates. Community amenities include a business center, community room, courtyard, rooftop patio and picnic areas.

Built in compliance with Enterprise Green Communities and the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, the property is energy efficient and fully electric. Residents will benefit from services provided free of charge by GCI. These include youth education, after-school programs, financial literacy, tax preparation, health screening, cultural community events, mental health counseling, job training and food pantries.

GCI partnered with Riverstone Platform Partners as co-developers. The project team included Altman-Charter Co. as general contractor, SLATTERY Design + Architecture as the architect of record and Beacon Management LLC as the property manager.

The development was financed in part with $12.5 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) syndicated by Hunt Capital Partners and $5.6 million in Missouri State LIHTC syndicated by Monarch Private Capita. UMB Bank provided the federal LIHTC equity and a construction loan.