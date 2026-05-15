Friday, May 15, 2026
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Ladd-Tower-Apts-Portland-OR.jpg
Located in downtown Portland, Ore., the 23-story Ladd Tower features 332 apartments. (Photo credit: Nick Grier)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Guardian Acquires 332-Unit Ladd Tower Apartment Building in Downtown Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Guardian has purchased Ladd Tower, an apartment building located at 1300 S.W. Park Ave. in downtown Portland, for an undisclosed price. Josh McDonald and Joe Nydahl of CBRE, along with Jesse Weber and Andrew Behrens of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team, represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal. The 23-story Ladd Tower features 332 Class A apartments and is adjacent to the South Park Blocks and within walking distance of Portland State University, public transit and major downtown employers.

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