Guardian Alarm Sells 66,000 SF Office in Southfield, Michigan, Relocates to 37,111 SF Space

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Guardian Alarm has sold its 66,000-square-foot office headquarters in Southfield. The company has signed a new lease for 37,111 square feet at 26711 Northwestern Highway in Southfield. The new office will include a state-of-the-art alarm monitoring command center, updated training facilities and an expanded customer care center. The move also enables Guardian Alarm to consolidate its administrative offices, which are currently located in two separate buildings. The company expects to complete the move by late summer. Dan Verderbar of Friedman Real Estate represented Guardian Alarm in the sale and the new lease.