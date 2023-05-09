Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The company is relocating to 26711 Northwestern Highway.
AcquisitionsLeasing ActivityMichiganMidwestOffice

Guardian Alarm Sells 66,000 SF Office in Southfield, Michigan, Relocates to 37,111 SF Space

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Guardian Alarm has sold its 66,000-square-foot office headquarters in Southfield. The company has signed a new lease for 37,111 square feet at 26711 Northwestern Highway in Southfield. The new office will include a state-of-the-art alarm monitoring command center, updated training facilities and an expanded customer care center. The move also enables Guardian Alarm to consolidate its administrative offices, which are currently located in two separate buildings. The company expects to complete the move by late summer. Dan Verderbar of Friedman Real Estate represented Guardian Alarm in the sale and the new lease.

You may also like

Wolfson Sells Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Tampa Bay...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 72-Bed Seniors Housing Property...

Reports: IBM to Relocate Austin Office Campus to...

Feil Signs Nonprofit Insurance Organization to 20,984 SF...

LyondellBasell Signs 318,504 SF Office Headquarters Lease in...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 69,125 SF...

Community Preservation Partners Acquires 136-Unit Affordable Housing Complex...

Law Firm Renews 47,000 SF Office Lease at...

Rubenstein Partners Unveils New Sky Lounge, Rooftop Deck...