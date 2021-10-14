REBusinessOnline

Guardian Real Estate Sells Hidden Village Apartment Community Near Portland for $30.2M

Located in West Linn, Ore., Hidden Valley features 98 apartments, a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center, covered parking and detached garages.

WEST LINN, ORE. — Guardian Real Estate Services has completed the disposition of Hidden Village, a multifamily property located in West Linn. FPA Multifamily acquired the asset for $30.2 million.

Located at 40010 Robin Place, Hidden Village features 98 garden-style apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats and two-bedroom townhomes averaging 848 square feet. Units include stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, upgraded LED lighting, balcony/patio with storage and vaulted ceilings. On-site community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center, covered parking and detached garages.

Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn and Frank Solorzano of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

