Guardian Real Estate to Develop 234-Unit Monroe Apartments in Milwaukie, Oregon

Located in Milwaukie, Ore., Monroe Apartments will feature 234 residences, a playground, outdoor workout area, barbecue stations and clubhouse.

MILWAUKIE, ORE. — An affiliate of Guardian Real Estate Services has received preferred equity from PCCP for the development of Monroe Apartments, a multifamily property in Milwaukie, five miles south of Portland.

Situated on 7.2 acres, the Class A property will feature 234 apartments spread across five residential buildings in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Unit interiors will include quartz countertops, vinyl-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, large closets and USB outlets. Community amenities will include a playground, dog park, outdoor workout area, barbecue stations and a clubhouse that will offer a feature room, bicycle storage and common area. Additionally, the community will feature 301 parking spaces.