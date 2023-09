HOUSTON — Guardian, a provider of height safety products and systems, has signed a 71,645-square-foot industrial lease at The Mill at 249 in Tomball, a northwestern suburb of Houston. Beau Kaleel and Brooke Swerdlow of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, an affiliate of Greystar, in the lease negotiations. Tom Condon, Jr., Greg Cizik, Edward Edson and John Grimsley of Colliers represented Guardian.