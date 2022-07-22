Guefen Development Partners to Build 264-Unit Apartment Complex in Richmond, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Guefen Development Partners has acquired 13.3 acres in the southwestern Houston suburb of Richmond for the development of Haven Mission Trace, a 264-unit apartment complex. The property will consist of eight residential buildings that will house units ranging in size from 669 to 1,266 square feet, as well as a pool and a clubhouse. Ashley Casterlin of Davis Commercial represented the seller in the land deal. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.