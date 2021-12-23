REBusinessOnline

Guefen Development to Build 320-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Fresno, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

FRESNO, TEXAS — Houston-based Guefen Development Partners has acquired two parcels totaling roughly 40 acres in Fresno, located southwest of Houston, for the development of a 320-unit build-to-rent residential project. The tracts include a 30.3-acre parcel along Rabb Road and a 9.7-acre adjacent parcel fronting State Highway 6. Jason Scholtz of Colliers represented the family that sold the land to Guefen Development. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

