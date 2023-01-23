REBusinessOnline

Guitar Center Opens 300th Store with 15,000 SF Location in Naples, Florida

Located in Gateway Shoppes in Naples, Fla., the new store marks the 300th location for Guitar Center.

NAPLES, FLA. — Guitar Center has opened a 15,000-square-foot store at the Gateway Shoppes in Naples, marking the 300th location for the brand. The location will feature Guitar Center’s latest design, including a lessons facility, rental department and hands-on DJ experience. Owned by Benderson Development, Gateway Shoppes is located at 13585 Tamiami Trail N. Bruce Shepard of TSCG arranged the lease on behalf of Guitar Center.

