Gulf Avionics Relocates Headquarters to 7,000 SF Space in Kerrville, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

KERRVILLE, TEXAS — Gulf Avionics, an aerospace maintenance and repair firm, has relocated its headquarters and operations to a 7,000-square-foot space in the Central Texas city of Kerrville. The new facility will service aviation clients from the greater San Antonio area. Gulf Avionics, a division of E.H. Caddis & Co., which also owns Dallas-based RBR Aviation, plans to add 50 avionics and aerospace jobs to the local economy over the next five years.

