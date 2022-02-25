Gulf Coast Commercial Buys 189,334 SF Shopping Center in Metro Houston

WEBSTER, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Gulf Coast Commercial Group has purchased Baybrook Passage Shopping Center, a 189,334-square-foot retail property located in the southeastern Houston suburb of Webster. Built on 20.5 acres in 2003, the property was roughly 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Best Buy, Staples, Memorial Hermann Urgent Care, DXL Casual Male, Mia’s Table and Torchy’s Tacos. CBRE represented the seller, Passage Realty Inc., in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program at Baybrook Passage.