Gulf Coast Commercial to Begin Sitework Next Month on 60-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Metro Houston

Phase I of Magnolia Village in metro Houston will consist of three retail buildings totaling 30,000 square feet and 300 apartments.

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Houston-based Gulf Coast Commercial will begin sitework next month on the initial phase of Magnolia Village, a 60-acre mixed-use project that will be located on the northwestern outskirts of Houston. The site is located across from Stratus Properties’ 120-acre Magnolia Place development, where a new H-E-B grocery store is under construction. Phase I will encompass 36 acres and three retail buildings totaling 10,000 square feet each, as well as 300 multifamily units on nearly 12 acres that will be developed by Trammell Crow Residential. Magnolia Village will feature residential, office, retail and restaurant uses at full buildout.