Gulf Coast Commercial to Develop 60-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Metro Houston

Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Gulf Coast Commercial is finalizing plans for Magnolia Village, a 60-acre mixed-use project that will feature residential, office, retail and restaurant uses in Magnolia, located northwest of Houston. Magnolia Village will be located directly across Spur 149 from Stratus Properties’ proposed 120-acre Magnolia Place mixed-use development, where construction of a new H-E-B grocery store is scheduled to begin in June. Phase I of Magnolia Village will span 36 acres and include both retail and office elements, as well as 300 multifamily units. Completion of Phase I is slated for fall 2022. Ironbridge Realty will market the retail and restaurant space for lease. Gulf Coast is purchasing the site from Parkside Capital, a Houston-based land fund that has expedited development of the intersection by designing a regional detention facility for the surrounding 150 acres and obtaining a planned development ordinance from the City of Magnolia.