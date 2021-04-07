REBusinessOnline

Gulf Coast Commercial to Develop 60-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Gulf Coast Commercial is finalizing plans for Magnolia Village, a 60-acre mixed-use project that will feature residential, office, retail and restaurant uses in Magnolia, located northwest of Houston. Magnolia Village will be located directly across Spur 149 from Stratus Properties’ proposed 120-acre Magnolia Place mixed-use development, where construction of a new H-E-B grocery store is scheduled to begin in June. Phase I of Magnolia Village will span 36 acres and include both retail and office elements, as well as 300 multifamily units. Completion of Phase I is slated for fall 2022. Ironbridge Realty will market the retail and restaurant space for lease. Gulf Coast is purchasing the site from Parkside Capital, a Houston-based land fund that has expedited development of the intersection by designing a regional detention facility for the surrounding 150 acres and obtaining a planned development ordinance from the City of Magnolia.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  