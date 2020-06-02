Gulf Coast Commercial Underway on 18,000 SF Retail Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Tenants at Block 14 at Garden Oaks will benefit from a high-traffic location serving a rapidly growing corridor that is located near the recently opened Heights H-E-B grocery store.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Gulf Coast Commercial Group is underway on construction of Block 14 at Garden Oaks, an 18,000-square-foot retail project the Garden Oaks neighborhood of Houston. The project is being developed on a 1.7-acre site just north of Loop 610 and is expected to be complete in July. Tenants that have already signed leases include McAlister’s Deli and Salata.