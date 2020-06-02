Gulf Coast Commercial Underway on 18,000 SF Retail Project in Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based developer Gulf Coast Commercial Group is underway on construction of Block 14 at Garden Oaks, an 18,000-square-foot retail project the Garden Oaks neighborhood of Houston. The project is being developed on a 1.7-acre site just north of Loop 610 and is expected to be complete in July. Tenants that have already signed leases include McAlister’s Deli and Salata.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.