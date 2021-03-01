REBusinessOnline

Gulf Coast Commercial Unveils Plans for 38,000 SF Retail Redevelopment Project in Houston

The Common in Houston will be located on a three-acre site at 1102 Pinemont Drive near Ella Boulevard.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Gulf Coast Commercial Group has unveiled plans for The Common, a project that will redevelop a retail strip center in one of Houston’s Opportunity Zones into a 38,000-square-foot lifestyle hub. Houston-based Schooley Design is the architect of the project, which will feature multiple retail and restaurant concepts, as well as a central common area for events. Construction is scheduled to begin in March and to be complete in the fall.

