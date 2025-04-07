Monday, April 7, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Gulf Coast Crating Signs 135,285 SF Industrial Lease Expansion Near Port Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Gulf Coast Crating has signed a 135,285-square-foot industrial lease expansion near Port Houston. The provider of specialty packaging services originally occupied 432,316 square feet at Building 1 of Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot development on the city’s southeast side. The deal for the additional space within Building 2 brings the development to full occupancy. Tyler Maner and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream Realty Partners, which owns the property in a joint venture with Principal Asset Management, represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Patrick McKiernan of First Houston Properties represented the tenant.

