Gulf Coast Housing, Midtown Partners to Open Affordable Housing Property in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. — Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) and local nonprofit organization Midtown Partners Inc. plan to open Noel Place, a 27-unit affordable housing community located at 144 Noel St. in Jackson. Set to officially open tomorrow in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with partners and local dignitaries, about 60 percent of Noel Place’s apartments will be reserved for special needs residents, including people with disabilities and senior citizens.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and BankPlus awarded GCHP with a $499,000 grant to help fund construction of Noel Place. Other partners include Mississippi Home Corp. and Mississippi Regional Housing Authority No. VI.