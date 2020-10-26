Gulf Coast Housing, South Mississippi Housing Break Ground on Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MISS. — Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) and South Mississippi Housing & Development Corp. (SMHD) have broken ground on the redevelopment of North Park Estates in Gulfport. Phase I of the redevelopment will include demolishing 92 units, 31 of which are uninhabitable, according to the developers. SMHD and GCHP expect to deliver Phase I in summer 2021. The units will be reserved for residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). North Park Estates was originally built in 1959 as the former L.C. Jones public housing complex for the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority No. VIII (MRHA VIII). SMHD acquired the asset in 2008 and rebranded the 160-unit community as North Park Estates. The project was funded, in part, via a $500,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant from The Peoples Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas).