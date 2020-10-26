REBusinessOnline

Gulf Coast Housing, South Mississippi Housing Break Ground on Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Gulfport

Posted on by in Development, Mississippi, Multifamily, Southeast

GULFPORT, MISS. — Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) and South Mississippi Housing & Development Corp. (SMHD) have broken ground on the redevelopment of North Park Estates in Gulfport. Phase I of the redevelopment will include demolishing 92 units, 31 of which are uninhabitable, according to the developers. SMHD and GCHP expect to deliver Phase I in summer 2021. The units will be reserved for residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). North Park Estates was originally built in 1959 as the former L.C. Jones public housing complex for the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority No. VIII (MRHA VIII). SMHD acquired the asset in 2008 and rebranded the 160-unit community as North Park Estates. The project was funded, in part, via a $500,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant from The Peoples Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas).

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  