Gulf Coast Nears Completion of First Phase of 24-Acre Lower Heights Mixed-Use Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Alexan-Lower-Heights-Houston

Pictured is Alexan Lower Heights, the 375-unit multifamily component of the 24-acre Lower Heights mixed-use development in Houston.

HOUSTON — Gulf Coast Commercial Group is nearing completion of the initial phase of Lower Heights, a 24-acre mixed-use project located just west of downtown Houston. The project is being developed on an assemblage of former industrial sites fronting Interstate 10. The most recent addition to Lower Heights is a 35,000-square-foot office building with street-level retail space that has been preleased to Central Bank and coworking operator SheSpace. The development also features a 375-unit apartment community that is branded Alexan Lower Heights. Move-ins are underway at the five-story property, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and Class A amenities. Lastly, Lower Heights includes a 37,000-square-foot retail block that houses Total Wine and Ulta Beauty. Future phases call for additional retail, office and multifamily uses.

