RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Truck parts manufacturer Gulf Highway Equipment has signed a 46,023-square-foot industrial lease at 7204 Burns St. in Richland Hills, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building was originally constructed in 1960. Luke Clardy of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Todd Hubbard of NAI Robert Lynn represented the undisclosed landlord.