REBusinessOnline

Gulf Relay Signs 350,150 SF Industrial Lease in South Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — Gulf Relay, a third-party logistics company based in Mississippi, has signed a 350,150-square-foot industrial lease at Crossroads Trade Center 1 in South Dallas. The company currently operates out of Coppell, and the new lease raises its total footprint in the metroplex to roughly 460,000 square feet. Ward Richmond and James Ewing of Colliers International represented Gulf Relay in the lease negotiations. Kurt Griffin and Nathan Orbin of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agents Jack Stamets and Andy Lowe, represented the landlord, New York-based Clarion Partners.

