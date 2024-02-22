Gulf States Negotiates Pelican Energy’s Corporate Relocation in Covington, Louisiana

COVINGTON, LA. — Pelican Energy Consultants LLC, an energy consulting and project management firm, has moved its corporate office to the newly branded Pelican Energy Building, a 48,000-square-foot office building located at 4099 Highway 190 E. Service Road in Covington. Gulf States Real Estate, Development and Construction Services arranged the new office lease on behalf of the tenant and helped negotiate renovations prior to Pelican Energy’s relocation, according to New Orleans City Business. Stephen Camp is the owner/landlord of the Pelican Energy Building.

Prior to the new lease, Gulf States also brokered the sale of Pelican Energy’s former 25,000-square-foot office headquarters within the nearby Ashland Business Park. Additionally, the brokerage services firm temporarily housed Pelican Energy within one of its own offices within Tammany West Business Park while renovations were made to its new offices.