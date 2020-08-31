REBusinessOnline

Gulf States Real Estate, Holyfield Co. Merge Operations in Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Company News, Multifamily, Southeast

FAIRHOPE AND MOBILE, ALA. — Gulf States Real Estate Cos. and The Holyfield Co. have merged operations in Alabama, giving Gulf States a presence in the Yellowhammer State. The Covington, La.-based company will absorb Holyfield’s real estate operations, while Donald and Ronnie Holyfield will continue to maintain their appraisal business under The Holyfield Co. name. Gulf States also offers project, property and construction management, as well as development services. Gulf States now has offices in Mobile and Fairhope, Ala. Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

