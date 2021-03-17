Gullco International Signs 12,000 SF Industrial Lease in Macedonia, Ohio

Gullco will occupy this freestanding building at 8157 Bavaria Road.

MACEDONIA, OHIO — Gullco International Inc. has signed a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease at 8157 Bavaria Road in Macedonia, about 23 miles southeast of Cleveland. David Hexter and Jeffrey Calig of NAI Pleasant Valley represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction. Gullco manufactures and distributes welding and cutting automation tools to assist industries involved in ship building, power generation and infrastructure.