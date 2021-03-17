REBusinessOnline

Gullco International Signs 12,000 SF Industrial Lease in Macedonia, Ohio

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio

Gullco will occupy this freestanding building at 8157 Bavaria Road.

MACEDONIA, OHIO — Gullco International Inc. has signed a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease at 8157 Bavaria Road in Macedonia, about 23 miles southeast of Cleveland. David Hexter and Jeffrey Calig of NAI Pleasant Valley represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction. Gullco manufactures and distributes welding and cutting automation tools to assist industries involved in ship building, power generation and infrastructure.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  