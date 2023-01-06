REBusinessOnline

Guthrie Development Buys Pacific Tustin Commercenter Business Park in California for $19.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Pacific-Tustin-Commercenter-Tustin-CA

Pacific Tustin Commercenter in Tustin features 69,930 square feet of multi-tenant industrial and retail space.

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Guthrie Development Co. has acquired Pacific Tustin Commercenter, a Class A, multi-tenant, retail/industrial business park in Tustin. In this transaction, Guthrie purchased the buildings and land from two different sellers for $19.7 million, then combined the assets into one business park.

The retail and industrial property offers 69,930 square feet of space. Pacific Tustin Commercenter features two multi-tenant industrial buildings and a restaurant, Citrus Café. The industrial buildings are currently 100 percent occupied under long-term leases. The asset is located at 1421, 1451 and 1481 Edinger Ave. in Tustin.

Chuck Wilson, Brian Chastain and Clyde Stauff of Colliers International represented Guthrie Development in the transactions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  