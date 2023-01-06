Guthrie Development Buys Pacific Tustin Commercenter Business Park in California for $19.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Pacific Tustin Commercenter in Tustin features 69,930 square feet of multi-tenant industrial and retail space.

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Guthrie Development Co. has acquired Pacific Tustin Commercenter, a Class A, multi-tenant, retail/industrial business park in Tustin. In this transaction, Guthrie purchased the buildings and land from two different sellers for $19.7 million, then combined the assets into one business park.

The retail and industrial property offers 69,930 square feet of space. Pacific Tustin Commercenter features two multi-tenant industrial buildings and a restaurant, Citrus Café. The industrial buildings are currently 100 percent occupied under long-term leases. The asset is located at 1421, 1451 and 1481 Edinger Ave. in Tustin.

Chuck Wilson, Brian Chastain and Clyde Stauff of Colliers International represented Guthrie Development in the transactions.