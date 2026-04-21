Gutor Signs 90,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Gutor Electronics America has signed an approximately 90,000-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The U.S. affiliate of the Swiss provider of electrical components and power solutions is taking space at Houston Point 290, a three-building, 383,076-square-foot development. Robert Johnson IV and Charles Fertitta Jr. of Hughes Marino represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Creation, was self-represented. The deal brings Houston Point 290 to full occupancy.