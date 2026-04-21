Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Houston-Point-290
As the latest users to commit to Houston Point 290, Gutor will join a tenant roster that includes Goodwill, Windy City Wire, LINC and Procraft Cabinetry.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Gutor Signs 90,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Gutor Electronics America has signed an approximately 90,000-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The U.S. affiliate of the Swiss provider of electrical components and power solutions is taking space at Houston Point 290, a three-building, 383,076-square-foot development. Robert Johnson IV and Charles Fertitta Jr. of Hughes Marino represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Creation, was self-represented. The deal brings Houston Point 290 to full occupancy.

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