GVA Management, Leste Real Estate Purchase Sun Belt Multifamily Portfolio for $380M

1070 Main

The multifamily acquisition includes 1,670 individual units in total. Pictured is one of the properties included in the portfolio.

MIAMI, AND AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin, Texas-based GVA Management and Miami-based Leste Real Estate U.S. have purchased a portfolio of five Class B multifamily properties in Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina. The sales price for the portfolio was $380 million. The seller was not disclosed.

The multifamily acquisition includes 1,670 individual units in total. The firms plan to make about $17 million in capital improvements across the portfolio. GVA Management will manage the portfolio and oversee the value-add improvements.

