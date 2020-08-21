GW Properties Sells Multi-Tenant Retail Building in Suburban Chicago for $3.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Aspen Dental, Tropical Café Smoothie and a wireless service provider are tenants at the newly renovated retail property at 920 E. Elmhurst Road in Mt. Prospect, Ill.

MT. PROSPECT, ILL. — Chicago-based GW Properties has completed the disposition of a multi-tenant retail property in Mt. Prospect, a suburb of Chicago. Los Angeles-based Davidson & Associates purchased the asset for $3.9 million.

Constructed in 1966 and renovated in 2019, the building is fully occupied by three tenants in the medical, restaurant and wireless service industries on net leases. The property is located at 920 E. Elmhurst Road.

Alex Sharrin and Alex Geanakos of JLL represented the seller in the deal.