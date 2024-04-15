GW Real Estate, Griffin Capital Break Ground on 250-Unit Apartment Community in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — GW Real Estate Partners and capital partner Griffin Capital Co. have broken ground on The Arrowood Charlottesville, a 250-unit apartment community located at 463 Rio Road W in Charlottesville. Situated two miles from The Shops at Stonefield and a short drive to University of Virginia, the property features studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as a clubhouse with a fitness center, coworking space, resort-style swimming pool and a grill/lounge area.

Fifth Third Bank provided construction financing for the project. The design-build team includes general contractor GW Builders, Heffner Architects, civil engineer Collins Engineering, structural engineer Cates Engineering, MEP engineer GTP Consulting Engineers and landscape architect LandDesign.

The developers expect first buildings at The Arrowood to be ready for occupancy in mid-2025, with full community completion expected by March 2026.