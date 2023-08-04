GW, Virtus Real Estate Capital Break Ground on 279-Unit Apartment Community in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — GW Real Estate Partners and Virtus Real Estate Capital have broken ground on a 279-unit apartment community located at the entrance to North Pointe, a 224-acre mixed-use development in Charlottesville. Dubbed The Ridge at North Pointe, the community will comprise seven three-story buildings with units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 988 square feet, as well as 502 parking spaces. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024. United Bank provided construction financing for the project.