GWCCA, Skanska Top Out 976-Room Signia by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Convention, sports and entertainment campus operator Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) and Swedish development and construction company Skanska have topped off Signia by Hilton Atlanta, a 976-room, 1.3 million-square-foot hotel project in the city’s downtown area. Scheduled to open in January 2024, the 453-foot hotel will be owned by GWCCA and managed by Hilton Management Services.

Upon completion, the property will connect to the Georgia World Congress Center and include three restaurants, three bars, a spa, beauty bar and a fitness center. Signia by Hilton Atlanta will also feature more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space, including a ballroom, outdoor event deck, outdoor event lawn and three boardrooms.

Boston-based Drew Co. is the developer of the project, with Skanska and SG Contracting serving as general contractor. Gensler is providing architectural services.

In addition to its proximity to Georgia World Congress Center, the hotel will be situated adjacent to CIM Group’s $5 billion Centennial Yards project, State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.