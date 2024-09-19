Thursday, September 19, 2024
Gwinnett County Acquires 23-Acre Macy’s Site at Gwinnett Place Mall in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

DULUTH, GA. — Gwinnett County’s Urban Redevelopment Agency has acquired a Macy’s department store and furniture store at Gwinnett Place Mall, a beleaguered regional shopping mall in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Duluth. In 2021, the county initially purchased a 39-acre portion of the Gwinnett Place Mall site, and with this 23-acre acquisition, will own a total 76 acres. The mall originally opened in 1984.

Gwinnett County’s Urban Redevelopment Agency purchased the two Macy’s stores, which span 293,059 square feet, in a sale-leaseback with the New York-based retail giant. Macy’s will continue to operate the two stores through early 2025. The county purchased the stores for $16.5 million and will issue bonds to finance the transaction, which is expected to close in November.

“The acquisition of the Macy’s site marks a pivotal step forward in the redevelopment of Gwinnett Place Mall, setting the stage for Gwinnett County to establish a national — and possibly international — model for equitable and impactful transformation,” says Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett County chairwoman. “This redevelopment will be a catalyst for change, creating transformative opportunities that enhance property values, align with neighboring investments and drive growth for a new generation of entrepreneurs, residents and local businesses.”

In March, Gwinnett County announced a partnership with CBRE to advance and refine plans for the redevelopment process of Gwinnett Place Mall. The county says it plans to open its search for a development partner by first-quarter 2025.

