Gwinnett County Acquires Gwinnett Place Mall for $23M, Not Including Three Anchors

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

DULUTH, GA. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted to acquire 39 acres at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, including the portion of the mall that houses most of the mall’s inline tenants, food court and the shuttered Belk-Parisian store. The Urban Redevelopment Agency of Gwinnett County (URA) will buy the land for $23 million from Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC, a Las Vegas-based investor that bought the mall in 2013 from Simon. Moonbeam Capital put the mall up for sale last fall. The sale does not include the locations of Macy’s, Mega Mart and Beauty Master, which are tenant-owned. Additionally, the former Sears building, which Northwood Ravin acquired in 2018, was not part of the sale.

Gwinnett Place Mall was originally completed in 1984. The mall has been used in the film industry in recent years as the setting for movies and TV shows including “Stranger Things,” “Holidate,” “Ozark,” “I, Tonya” and “Greenleaf.”

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners chairwoman Charlotte Nash says the county has been attempting to acquire the land for several years and will redevelop the parcel that has “incredible opportunity.”

Gwinnett County will engage the County Department of Planning and Development, the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District and county residents to create a redevelopment vision over the coming months. According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the uncertainty for the mall’s next steps stems from the Board of Commissioners shake-up, which will include three new members as of Jan. 1.