Gwinnett County Partners With CBRE for Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment in Metro Atlanta

DULUTH, GA. — Gwinnett County has partnered with CBRE to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall, a beleaguered regional mall in metro Atlanta. The county purchased 39 acres at the mall, including a shuttered Belk-Parisian department store, food court and inline retail space, in 2020 for $23 million. Other stakeholders in the nearly 1.3 million-square-foot mall include Northwood Ravin, which purchased the former Sears in 2018, and department store owner-operators Macy’s, Mega Mart and Beauty Master.

Originally opened in 1984, Gwinnett Place Mall has served as filming locations for movies and TV series such as “Stranger Things” and “I, Tonya,” among others. Gwinnett County’s vision for the site is to create a dense, mixed-use activity center that is “well-connected, green and walkable, while preserving the cultural diversity and character of the area.” Next steps for the project will include collaboration with CBRE to refine plans before seeking development partners to transform the site.

“Building on Gwinnett County’s work to date and commitment to this transformational project, CBRE is proud to join the county to deliver a revitalized, vibrant and inclusive development for Gwinnett residents,” says Jae Kim, vice president and head of CBRE’s U.S. East Coast Korea Desk.