NEW YORK CITY — Gymshark has signed a 15,000-square-foot retail lease in Manhattan’s NoHo district. The British fitness apparel and accessories retailer will occupy the entirety of the building at 11 Bond St., which was originally constructed in 1913, for its flagship U.S. store. Joel Stephen of CBRE represented Gymshark, which plans to open later this year, in the lease negotiations. Brandon Singer of Retail by MONA represented the landlord, RFR.