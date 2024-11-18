H-E-B Acquires Land in Mesquite, Texas for New Grocery Store

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Texas-based H-E-B has acquired land in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas, for the development of a new grocery store. The multi-parcel assemblage is located at the intersection of I-20 and FM 741. Ryan Turner, David Davidson Jr. and Edward Bogel of Davidson Bogel Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal. Ben Hines and Tim Henson of Venture Commercial represented H-E-B. Details on the size and construction timeline of the new store were not disclosed.