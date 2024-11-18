Monday, November 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentRetailTexas

H-E-B Acquires Land in Mesquite, Texas for New Grocery Store

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Texas-based H-E-B has acquired land in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas, for the development of a new grocery store. The multi-parcel assemblage is located at the intersection of I-20 and FM 741. Ryan Turner, David Davidson Jr. and Edward Bogel of Davidson Bogel Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal. Ben Hines and Tim Henson of Venture Commercial represented H-E-B. Details on the size and construction timeline of the new store were not disclosed.

You may also like

Stellar Snacks Opens $137M Pretzel Bakery Operation in...

Portman, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Break Ground on 549,000...

JLL Arranges $55.2M Acquisition Loan for Healthcare Real...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 141,577 SF Crosswinds Shopping...

AP Construction Completes 908,300 SF Industrial Project in...

Preiss, Crow Holdings Acquire 440-Bed Student Housing Community...

Rosewood Property Refinances 482-Unit Ventura Ridge Apartments in...

Allstate Signs 53,043 SF Office Lease at Cypress...

Lucid Private Offices Opens 35,234 SF Coworking Space...