REBusinessOnline

H-E-B to Open 122,222 SF Grocery Store in New Braunfels, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Locally based grocer H-E-B will open a new, 122,222-square-foot store at 651 S. Walnut Ave. in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. An existing 99,000-square-foot H-E-B store opened in that market in 1994. The project, construction of which is slated to begin early next year, has a price tag of $17.5 million. The opening is slated for the fourth quarter of 2021.

