FORNEY, TEXAS — Grocer H-E-B will open a 131,000-square-foot store in Forney, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The site is located at the junction of U.S. Highway 80 and Gateway Boulevard. Details on specific store features and offerings were not disclosed. Construction is underway, and the opening is scheduled for early 2026. The San Antonio-based grocer operates about 435 stores throughout Texas and Mexico.